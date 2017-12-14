Somber mood encompasses Kentucky State House after Rep. Dan John - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Somber mood encompasses Kentucky State House after Rep. Dan Johnson's suicide

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson
The SUV that officials said Johnson drove to a bridge over the Salt River before taking his own life. The SUV that officials said Johnson drove to a bridge over the Salt River before taking his own life.

FRNKAFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Devastated is one way to describe the way many Kentucky lawmakers felt a day after Rep. Dan Johnson took his own life following allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl in 2012

Despite his controversial background, Johnson seemed to fit in as a lawmaker at the Capitol. A day after his death, all was quiet at the state house.

The House chamber where Johnson served for a year was empty. His colleagues expressed shock that Johnson would take his own life.

Rep. Wesley Morgan of Richmond was one of Johnson's friends at the Capitol. He said he spoke with Johnson just hours before he died and said he sounded fine.

"I was devastated, absolutely devastated," Morgan said. 

Morgan said he certainly had no clue as to what Johnson was about to do. Several other lawmakers took to social media to express their shock.

Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted a statement Wednesday night, saying his "heart breaks for (Johnson's) family."

On Thursday morning, Bevin took to Twitter again to call out people making negative comments about Johnson on social media since his death: 

Jeff Hoover, the former Kentucky Speaker of the House who resigned after sexual assault allegations, also tweeted a statement Wednesday night:

Now, a special election must be held to fill Johnson’s seat, and his wife, Rebecca, said she plans to run.

