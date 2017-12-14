BOZICH | Tubby Smith needs win over Louisville more than he did at Kentucky

Tubby Smith will lead Memphis against Louisville Saturday at Madison Square Garden -- and the pressure is on Smith to get Memphis fans excited about the Tigers' program again.More >>
Former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell has not conceded the NBA Rookie of the Year award to Ben Simmons. Former UK guard De'Aaron Fox and Indiana forward OG Anunoby has also excelled.More >>
College basketball is down to seven unbeatens. The Rick Pitino coaching tree is outperforming the Coach K coaching tree. Beware Bobby Hurley. Time for the Monday Muse.More >>
With top-ranked Duke losing to Boston College and No. 2 Kansas losing twice, there will be major changes in the AP college basketball Top 25. Rick Bozich shares his latest ballot.More >>
Indiana could not make a perimeter shot. Louisville has excellent balance. David Padgett's team rode that formula to rally from a 10-point hole to beat the Hoosiers, 71-62.More >>
Which team needs a win more Saturday: Louisville, which has won five of its first seven or Indiana, which has lost four of its first nine?More >>
The most alarming thing about this Louisville basketball team has not been the losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. It's been the struggles against teams like Siena.More >>
Is Archie Miller's Indiana basketball team ready for its trip to Louisville Saturday afternoon? The Hoosiers will have to play more consistently than they played while beating Iowa Monday.More >>
