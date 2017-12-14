Some Sellersburg residents under boil water advisory after water - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Some Sellersburg residents under boil water advisory after water main break

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Sellersburg residents are under a boil water advisory after a construction crew broke a water main near Silver Creek Middle School. 

Sellersburg residents north of Hauss street and north of Hwy. 31 are affected.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect for the next 48 hours.

A spokesperson for West Clark Schools says classes will be in session as normal on Friday since schools have ample supplies of bottled water.

