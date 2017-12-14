Green District salad shop opens second location in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant in downtown Louisville prides itself on most of the menu being green.

Salads are the main course at the gourmet salad shop called Green District.

Customers choose from 11 signature, 50 ingredients and toppings and 15 house-made salad dressings plus chicken or shrimp.

This new location opened Thursday on South Fifth Street.



The owners met through coaching and playing soccer and saw a need for a fast, healthy option.

"It's a passion of mine, a passion of my partner's, it's a passion of all of our families," said Jordan Doepke. He added, "Healthy living, healthy eating. Fast, fresh, casual. Something that we love."

The first local store opened in St. Matthews in June. The owners plan to expand across the country.



The restaurant will offer catering to downtown businesses, perfect for company meetings and gatherings.

Green District downtown will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, please visit www.gdsalads.com.

