New Albany councilman concerned about safety at newly installed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany councilman concerned about safety at newly installed crosswalks

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Pedestrians have the right of way, but apparently those lessons of driver's education are a distant memory for several Hoosiers.

Pedestrian signs and lights were put up at several intersections in downtown New Albany during the two-way street conversions, but City Council Vice President Greg Phipps said few drivers seem to notice or care, blowing right through the intersections.

He's worried it's only a matter of time until someone is seriously hurt.

"There's been several near misses where people almost were hit," Phipps said. "They'll push the button, they'll walk out, and there will be a tragic accident."

Phipps thinks a solution could come in the form of putting orange traffic cones in the intersections.

"Like we do near the high school and the school zones to remind people that it's a state law to yield to pedestrians," Phipps said.

New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers thinks that could just cause more confusion. 

"It's more of an educational component that needs to occur than additional modifications that need to take place," Summers said.

Summers added that the city will be posting Facebook videos to the city's account and sending safety information with the sewer bill so that people are aware of what they need to do at each crossing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

