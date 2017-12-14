University of Louisville trustees to include more people in confidential search for next president

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.More >>
Republican Dan Johnson says the posts are not meant to be offensive.More >>
The shooting happened about 11:30 Wednesday night in Valley Station.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
When a waitress noticed what was happening, she ran out of the store and caught up with him, saying, "Please come back in and pay. I'm afraid I'll lose my job."More >>
Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson addressed allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl Tuesday morning, saying that a report that he did so had "absolutely no merit."More >>
The announcement came hours after Dan Johnson took his own life Wednesday night.More >>
A Corydon mother is facing felony charges after prosecutors say her 10-month-old died as a result of her neglect.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees is still waffling on whether to sue former U of L President James Ramsey and his former aides six months following the release of a $2 million forensic investigation that detailed mismanagement and over-spending at the university’s nonprofit foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville board of trustees will allow a small group of people on campus to meet the two or three finalists for the university’s next president, but only after signing confidentiality agreements.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation’s status as tax-exempt, charitable could be at risk because of years of inaccurate disclosures to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about the foundation’s compensation of former U of L President James Ramsey and other top officials.More >>
The new president of the union representing workers at GE Appliance Park said his group is working to shore up the organization’s finances after previous leaders spent too much money and failed to properly account for expenses. The financial problems have put IUE-CWA Local 83-761 “under the microscope."More >>
Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. reported better-than-expected financial results in the three months ended Oct. 31 and raised its projections for sales growth and profits in its full fiscal year.More >>
After a year in limbo, the University of Louisville is no longer at risk of losing its accreditation. The university’s accrediting agency, commonly called SACS, revoked U of L’s probationary status after a vote of the agency’s board at its annual meeting in Dallas on Tuesday.More >>
The 15-story Willow Grande tower is now on the cusp of being built in Cherokee Triangle nearly a decade after it was first proposed.More >>
Churchill Downs Inc.’s decision to sell its biggest division – social games operator Big Fish Games – streamlines the company’s business but also raises questions about how it will replace the profits that Big Fish generated, according to analysts who follow the company.More >>
