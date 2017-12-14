VIDEO | LMPD releases body cam footage of officer shooting armed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | LMPD releases body cam footage of officer shooting armed robbery suspect

Dominique Hardimon Dominique Hardimon
Officer Michael Roberson Officer Michael Roberson

Warning: Some may find the body camera video above graphic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera footage Thursday of an officer shooting and wounding an armed robbery suspect

Chief Steve Conrad said the shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Dollar store on West Broadway and 13th Street downtown. 

The suspect, 24-year-old Dominique Hardimon, allegedly went into the front of the store with a gun, grabbed the cash and ran out a rear entrance.  

The Public Integrity Unit showed the body cam footage, which begins with a view through the front windshield of the police cruiser.

The officer gets out of the police cruiser and goes around to the side to the rear of the Family Dollar. The suspect can be seen coming around the corner, and that's when the sound of gunshots begin.

Next, the suspect can be seen on the ground with an apparent gunshot to the thigh. Another officer disarms Hardimon while he was on the ground. Police said he was taken to University Hospital, treated and released to Metro Corrections. 

The suspect was shot by Officer Michael Roberson, who is a 12-year veteran of LMPD. His only discipline is verbal counseling for court appearances. Roberson is currently on administrative reassignment

Conrad said the video is a single view to help them determine what happened.  He said they "owe it to the officer and the suspect."

