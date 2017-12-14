POV | If I ruled the world: Dec. 14, 2017

Sometimes, when nothing makes sense, or obvious things aren't getting done, I like to daydream about what I would do if I ruled the world and all things were possible.

For example, if I ruled the world, I would make sure everyone who sings the national anthem at a sporting event understands that it is not a sad song to be drawn out as long as possible. It is a song of triumph and pride. Marvin Gaye's unique rendition aside, let's keep that tempo up folks and every fan will thank you!

Speaking of when the Anthem is sung, if I ruled the world, I would have U of L mix it up a little with the stuff they do during timeouts. The same songs, in the same places, and the same little contests in the same timeouts show a lack of imagination. Let's spice it up a little bit! Take a risk. I promise nobody will get hurt.

If I ruled the world, drivers would be reminded that Right Turn on Red does not entitle you to hurry up and squeeze into cross traffic, causing cross traffic to hit their brakes. Right turn on red means that after you've come to a complete stop, once it is safe to go and there is plenty of space, you may turn right. Otherwise, you are obligated to wait at the red light.

I’m Bill Lamb… and that's my Point of View.

