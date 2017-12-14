State ABC board dismissed appeal that would have allowed liquor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

State ABC board dismissed appeal that would have allowed liquor store to open in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's historic Smoketown neighborhood is making a comeback, but no one seems to want East Coast Liquors and A-Z Package Liquors to be part of the win.

Both businesses put up signage, but earlier this year, both were denied a liquor license from the city. So they appealed to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

On Wednesday, Nachand Trabue, CEO of a event venue call Manhattan on Broadway, organized a rally ahead of the state board considering the appeal from East Coast Liquors. On Thursday morning the appeal was rejected.

"A lot of things get passed in these communities that don't get passed in other neighborhoods," Trabue said.

District 4 Metro Councilwoman Sexton-Smith said the denial is a win for Smoketown and Phoenix Hill, but she knows there's one more round to go. The appeal from A-Z Package Liquors goes before the state board soon.

"We heard first thing this morning that the ABC in Frankfort denied this request and dismissed the appeal process all together," Sexton-Smith said. "There was a hearing this past Monday for that appealed licenses, and that hearing has been postponed until February."

We reached out to the owner of East Coast Liquors, but he has not responded.

