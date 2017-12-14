Vitalis Lanshima voted into vacant District 21 Metro Council sea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vitalis Lanshima voted into vacant District 21 Metro Council seat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vitalis Lanshima has been named the new District 21 Metro Council member, filling the seat vacated by the removal of Dan Johnson.

Lanshima was one of 16 people who submitted applications and was appointed to the seat by a Metro Council vote on Thursday night. Johnson was removed last month by a special panel after several women accused him of sexual misconduct with three women.

This story will be updated.

