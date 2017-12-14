Victim identified in Tuesday's crash in Park Hill neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified in Tuesday's crash in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)  -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identify of the woman who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Marian Roberts, 79, died of blunt force trauma at Seventh and Hill Streets just before 1:30 p.m Tuesday.

LMPD a Louisville Water Company truck swerved into the left lane on Seventh Street when the driver saw an LMPD cruiser coming with lights and siren on. The van, driven by Roberts, was traveling in the same direction, and LMPD said the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the water truck. 

The van was then hit by the dump truck, which killed Roberts.

