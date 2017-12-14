Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Columbus, Indiana, man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Columbus, Indiana, man

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man from Columbus, Indiana.

Danny Campbell was last seen Thursday in Columbus as is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Campbell is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black Carhart jacket, white thermal top and gray sweatpants.

He was last seen driving a black 2012 Toyota Venza with an Indiana plate RSA683.

If you have any information on Campbell's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.