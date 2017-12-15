Authorities identify 2 men who died after triple shooting in Val - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify 2 men who died after triple shooting in Valley Station

Posted: Updated:
Three men were shot in this Valley Station neighborhood on Dec. 13, 2017. Two of the victims died at the hospital. Three men were shot in this Valley Station neighborhood on Dec. 13, 2017. Two of the victims died at the hospital.
Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting scene in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way on Dec. 13, 2017. Police and emergency crews respond to a shooting scene in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way on Dec. 13, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Wayne Pryse, 27-year-old Carlos Turrelles Arias and 21-year-old Omar Alejandro Rebozo-Hibirma both died from gunshot wounds at University Hospital early on Dec. 14. 

Both men were shot late Wednesday night in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way near the Greenbelt Highway in Valley Station. A third victim from that shooting survived. 

Neighbors say the home where the shooting happened is a rental property and new tenants moved in about two months ago.

So far no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

