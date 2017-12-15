Fourth suspect arrested after alleged kidnapping and robbery ends with man being shot in groin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a month after three Louisville women were arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing an acquaintance, a fourth suspect is in custody.

Police arrested 27-year-old Sharion Markita Woodson Thursday afternoon. Three other women -- 28-year-old Roneisha Sanders, 30-year-old Robyn Sanders and 28-year-old Jamisha Scott -- were already in custody.

According to court documents, it started on Nov. 15. That's when police say one of the women visited the victim at her home, saying she wanted to talk. Police say the woman convinced the victim to drive to another home, then lured her to the basement where the other women, including Woodson, were waiting. Some of the women were armed with guns.

Police say Woodson knew that the victim had recently received a cash settlement and the women began hitting her in the face with their fists as they demanded money. Since the victim only had about $100 with her, police say she was forced to drive back to her home on Grand Avenue.

That's when police say the women were met at the door by the victim's uncle, who refused to let them in. Police say as he was trying to get his niece away from the other women, one of them shot him in the groin.

Police say the women then left the home, forcing the victim to come with them to a bar in the 300 block of West Ormsby. Police say the women hid their guns behind the bar and left again. Police were already responding to reports of the shooting on Grand Avenue, and officers located the car the victim was in a short time later and stopped it.

The victim, who suffered bruises, abrasions and cuts, told police she knew one of her attackers went by "Marquita." Three of the women were arrested the next morning.

Woodson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault, kidnapping, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.