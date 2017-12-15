Henry County teen accused of sending nude images to underage gir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Henry County teen accused of sending nude images to underage girls

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Lane (Source: Oldham County Detention Center) Anthony Lane (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henry County teen has been arrested after police say he sent nude text messages to two underage girls.

According to an arrest warrant, 19-year-old Anthony Lane sent the texts between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29. Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.

The two girls in question were a 15-year-old from Pleasureville, Kentucky, and a 14-year-old from Campbellsburg, Kentucky, according to the arrest warrant.

A third underage girl was with one of the victims when she received the text and witnessed it, according to authorities.

A warrant was issued for Lane's arrest on Monday, Dec. 11, and he was taken into custody later that afternoon. He's charged with distribution of obscene matter to minors.

Lane is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

