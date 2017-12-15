Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board member resigns after drug arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board member arrested on drug charges earlier this week has resigned.

Glen Fleming tells WDRB News he resigned before the Merit Board meeting on Wednesday night. He says he didn't want his charge to distract the work of the merit board.

Bullitt County officials tell us the resignation won't be official until it is received in writing and acknowledged in court for the record.

On Monday, a DEA and FBI search warrant was served at Fleming's business, Glen's Auto Clinic, in Shepherdsville. That's where investigators found about a pound of marijuana in a glass jar.

Fleming says he didn't know the marijuana was there. He says he was trying to help two men get into the auto business because he wants to retire. He says he was making plans to sell business to Elvin Mustic and Mohammad Mohammad. Those men were also arrested in Monday's raid, along with Kenneth Ricks and Todd Burnett Decker Junior.

Fleming says he's fighting the charges and will be in court on Monday. Family members and friends have spoken out on his behalf.

"It was found in a jar in a back room," said Ray Abell, a friend of Fleming's. "He was surprised. He had no clue.

"Glen was only over there cleaning out his office. I've known Glen for better than 30 years. Glen has never smoked a joint in his life."

The Bullitt County Judge Executive's Office says they will vote on Fleming's replacement after names have been submitted.

