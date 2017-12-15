Student accused of bringing weapon to school in Henry County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Student accused of bringing weapon to school in Henry County

Posted: Updated:
Marquis Moore (Source: Oldham County Detention Center) Marquis Moore (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old has been arrested after police say he brought brass knuckles to school in Henry County.

According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Marquis Moore was being questioned about "an incident" at Eminence Independent School Thursday morning, when school personnel found brass knuckles in his book bag.

Police say they also found what appeared to be drug paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana.

According to the arrest report, Moore told officers he brought the brass knuckles to school to be used for self defense after someone threatened to attack him after school.

Moore, a student at the school, was arrested by the Eminence Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. He is currently being held in the Oldham Detention Center.

