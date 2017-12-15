Friday, Dec. 15 is deadline to sign up for health care coverage - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Friday, Dec. 15 is deadline to sign up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 is the last day to sign up for for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The open enrollment period started Nov. 1 and only lasted half as long as last year.

Nationwide, 4.7 million people have signed up for an open enrollment plan this year. That's 17 percent more people signed up than at this time last year.

The number of sign-ups is expected to be lower next year.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
