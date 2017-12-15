Kentucky's attorney general blasts FCC's decision to roll back 'net neutrality'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is sounding off about the decision by the Federal Communications Commission to undo Obama-era "net neutrality" rules

On Thursday, the FCC voted along party lines to roll back the rules that supporters say guaranteed equal access to the Internet. The agency's Democratic commissioners dissented in the 3-2 vote.

The FCC's new rules could usher in big changes in how Americans use the Internet. Through the vote, the agency got rid of rules that barred companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from playing favorites with Internet apps and sites, supporters of net neutrality argue.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, blasted the decision in a statement issued on Friday.

"I'm strongly opposed to the FCC's changes to Net Neutrality," he said in a statement. "Earlier this week, I asked the FCC to delay any rollbacks given my concerns over fraud in the public comments process on how any changes would affect the everyday lives of Kentuckians. My office has already received multiple complaints by Kentuckians, as well as from consumers who previously lived in Kentucky, saying their identity or a loved one's identity was falsely used. If the FCC continues with its plan, I will have no choice but to join legal action to protect Kentucky families from this sweeping and harmful policy change."

Beshear joined 17 other state attorney generals earlier this week in signing a letter asking the FCC not to consider the net neutrality proposal due to what they called a pattern of fake comments.

"This is akin to identity theft on a massive scale -- and theft of someone's voice in a democracy is particularly concerning," the letter stated.

The full text of the letter can be read below:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.