Groundbreaking held for JCTC's new $24 million advanced manufact - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking held for JCTC's new $24 million advanced manufacturing center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new advanced manufacturing center in Louisville will help fill tens of thousands of open jobs in the area. 

Jefferson Community and Technical College broke ground Friday morning on a new Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology (AMIT) Center. The center is located at the intersection of South First Street and East College Street, just south of Broadway. 

The $24 million project is funded primarily by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's Work Ready Skills initiative, which contributed $15 million. That state initiative is the largest in the country to ramp up career and technical education.

Private, municipal and college contributions also helped to fund the project.

The new 50,000 square foot building is scheduled to open in Fall 2020. 

