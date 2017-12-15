'Live with Kelly and Ryan' recognizes Kentucky woman who donated - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' recognizes Kentucky woman who donated kidney

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was honored on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Friday for her selfless act of kindness.

Amy Turley and Ed Johnston, both of Kentucky, were complete strangers. Turley was having a difficult year, losing several people close to her. She was ready for something good to happen.

She kept seeing Johnston's post on Facebook about needing a kidney transplant.

Turley reached out to him and they were a match. Johnston had the transplant last month.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest heard about Turley as part of their national contest, "Live's Holiday Wish List." They received countless letters about deserving people with stories of giving.

"We loved your story so much and we were so inspired by it that we wanted to tell you that we have a surprise for you," Ripa said. "You're our winner!"

They surprised Turley and her family with a trip to Disney World and $10,000.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.