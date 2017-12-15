Police say Texas mom faked son's medical condition leading to unnecessary surgeries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Texas mother is accused of faking her son's medical conditions and subjecting him to more than a dozen unnecessary surgeries.

A report from Child Protective Services shows the now 8-year-old has visited the doctor more than 300 times and had six major surgeries.

CPS also found that his mother, Kaylene Wright, cut her son's hair and made him wear a shirt claiming he had cancer.

Staff at a medical center called CPS last month when they began to suspect Wright was trying to induce her son to have seizures.

The boy's father, Ryan Crawford, has been fighting for custody.

"No one wanted to believe me until it was almost too late," Crawford said. "He almost died three different times due to infections from the 13 different surgeries, so he has a -- he has a long road ahead of him. I hate that he had to go through all that. I hate it. I hate it so much."

Wright has been arrested.

