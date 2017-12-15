Washington man invents booby-trapped box designed to scare away - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Washington man invents booby-trapped box designed to scare away package thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is booming for a man who invented a trick to scare off package thieves.  

Jaireme Barrow from Tacoma, Washington calls his invention the "Blank Box."

Its a booby-trapped box that's rigged with fishing wire and a blank shotgun shell that goes off when someone tries to pick it up. He hopes it scares thieves into running away and never coming back. 

"I got tired of all my packages coming up missing," Barrow said. "I'd be at work and I'd get home and they wouldn't be on my front porch and I'd watch my surveillance and see someone running away with them."

Law enforcement officials do warn people who decide to buy and use the booby-trapped boxes that they will be held liable if something goes wrong and someone is injured. 

