Norton Children's Hospital opens 'Santa's Shop' so patients can shop for Christmas

Andrew McAnley, a patient at Norton Children's Hospital, appreciates the opportunity to shop from the hospital. Andrew McAnley, a patient at Norton Children's Hospital, appreciates the opportunity to shop from the hospital.
More than 1,000 items were donated to stock "Santa's Shop" at Norton Children's Hospital. More than 1,000 items were donated to stock "Santa's Shop" at Norton Children's Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's hard to shop for Christmas when you're in the hospital, so Norton Children's Hospital has found a way to make it more convenient. 

"Santa's Shop" at Norton Children's Hospital allows patients to shop for Christmas gifts for family members, without leaving the hospital. More than a thousand items were donated, ranging from necklaces to slippers -- even toys for pets.

Andrew McAnley says he thinks it's a great idea and appreciates the people who made it possible. 

"I think it's really nice how a lot of people care to give, so like people in here can also have time to give gifts out to other people because they don't want to leave because their loved ones that are here."

Volunteers also helped patients wrap the gifts and make holiday crafts.

