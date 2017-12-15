Suspect shot by LMPD officer during alleged robbery at Family Do - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect shot by LMPD officer during alleged robbery at Family Dollar appears in court

Dominique Hardiman appeared in on Dec. 15, 2017. He's accused of robbing the Family Dollar in west Louisville on Dec. 13, 2017. Dominique Hardiman appeared in on Dec. 15, 2017. He's accused of robbing the Family Dollar in west Louisville on Dec. 13, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man shot by police while allegedly trying to rob a discount store in west Louisville earlier this week has pleaded not guilty to robbery and three counts of wanton endangerment. 

Dominique Hardiman, 24, was wheeled into court Friday morning where a judge set his bond at $50,000.

Police say Hardiman fired several shots inside the Family Dollar on Broadway near 13th Street, grabbed cash, and was carrying a gun as he ran out a back door. 

Body camera video shows LMPD officer Michael Roberson shooting Hardiman in the leg as he was running outside the store.

Hardiman was treated at the hospital and released to Metro Corrections several hours later.

Roberson is on administrative reassignment as police investigate. 

