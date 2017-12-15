WDRB attorney: Prosecutors trying to 'hide evidence' in murder of 7-year-old boy

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.More >>
Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.More >>
Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week.More >>
Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week.More >>
In an interview with WDRB News on Thursday, Rebecca Johnson said the loss leaves a "huge hole," adding that she'll have pick up the pieces "without the love of my life."More >>
In an interview with WDRB News on Thursday, Rebecca Johnson said the loss leaves a "huge hole," adding that she'll have pick up the pieces "without the love of my life."More >>
Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.More >>
Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.More >>
Vitalis Lanshima has been named the new District 21 Metro Council member, filling the seat vacated by the removal of Dan Johnson.More >>
Vitalis Lanshima has been named the new District 21 Metro Council member, filling the seat vacated by the removal of Dan Johnson.More >>
The shooting happened about 11:30 Wednesday night in Valley Station.More >>
The shooting happened about 11:30 Wednesday night in Valley Station.More >>
Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.More >>
Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.More >>
Nearly a month after three Louisville women were arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing an acquaintance, a fourth suspect is in custody.More >>
Nearly a month after three Louisville women were arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and robbing an acquaintance, a fourth suspect is in custody.More >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>
The court file is under the supervision of the judge and “the attorneys can’t by private agreement just decide they want to hide evidence,” WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker said in an interview. “The public has a right to access this information.”More >>
“While the Cabinet may have a difficult time proving its allegations,” it should be given the opportunity, the court ruled.More >>
“While the Cabinet may have a difficult time proving its allegations,” it should be given the opportunity, the court ruled.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”More >>
The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”More >>
As part of their claim, the former employees argue Landan is trying to “silence any and all public discourse regarding the accusations against him for criminal sexual misconduct.”More >>
As part of their claim, the former employees argue Landan is trying to “silence any and all public discourse regarding the accusations against him for criminal sexual misconduct.”More >>
"I think it’s always best to let the people decide," Republican Sen. Wil Schroder said. "If it's up to me, we should be beholden to the people and not the governor."More >>
"I think it’s always best to let the people decide," Republican Sen. Wil Schroder said. "If it's up to me, we should be beholden to the people and not the governor."More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.More >>
A criminal complaint says Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her. The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.More >>