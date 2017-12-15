Affordable housing apartments in Prospect now accepting applicat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Affordable housing apartments in Prospect now accepting applications

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing has come to Prospect, offering new opportunities to young families.

The Delphinium Apartments in Norton Commons is now accepting applications.

It offers 21 three-bedroom apartments with amenities like granite countertops, washers and dryers and a children's play area. 

It's one project of many in the works. The Kentucky Housing Corporation and Louisville Cares are working to build hundreds of affordable apartments in neighborhoods across the city. 

"This is a very special project," said Kentucky U.S. Representative John Yarmuth. "Not only does it respond to one of what is a very critical community need -- affordable housing -- it also puts it into a neighborhood that you don't usually find affordable housing."

The Delphinium is now accepting applications. Rent ranges from $650 to $850 a month.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.