Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' display delights southern Indiana Christmas lovers

Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.

Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.

$1 million bond assigned to man accused of shooting Indiana State Police trooper in the head

$1 million bond assigned to man accused of shooting Indiana State Police trooper in the head

Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week.

Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week.

Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.

Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.

Family of Louisville homeless man murdered in 2015 has harsh words for his killer

Family of Louisville homeless man murdered in 2015 has harsh words for his killer

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in July.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in July.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium discovered the laptop that runs the production stolen Friday morning.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium discovered the laptop that runs the production stolen Friday morning.

Sellersburg, Police Chief Russ Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive.

Sellersburg, Police Chief Russ Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive.

1 person killed, 2 others injured in car vs. train crash in Sellersburg

1 person killed, 2 others injured in car vs. train crash in Sellersburg

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brian and Dylan Groves of Floyds Knobs are bringing the holiday spirit to life.

From the beginning of December to the day an elf's work ends, the father and son put on a show for all in southern Indiana.

"We just decided to share some Christmas joy with the neighborhood, friends and family," Brian Groves said. "We got a lot of traffic pull in the driveway, take pictures, slow down at the end of the driveway."

Their huge Christmas display changes daily.

One day, their 6-foot-tall elf who ditched the shelf, is slaying a huge preying Mantis. The next, he's picking up the dog's you know what in the front yard without raising much of a stink.

Anything the southern Indiana duo can come up with is created. The hard holiday work is also much appreciated.

"We get some messages from some neighbors saying that our kids really love it and that they have to make special trips every night just to come down and see what the elf is up to," Brian Groves said.

Dylan Groves certainly doesn't mind the attention either.

"I was one of the most popular kids on the bus," he said.

The huge elf is made out of wood, pillows and a lot of spray paint.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved