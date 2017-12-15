Louisville's Diaper Fairy Cottage has new owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville diaper service once in danger of closing has been saved.

The Diaper Fairy Cottage on Bardstown Road closed a month ago. Owner Emily McKay was battling serious health problems, and she decided it was time to close the cloth diaper service, along with the boutique.

That's when two of her good friends called and offered to buy the service.

They say the transition will be seamless and the diaper service will continue to run as usual.

"I was as surprised as everyone when I read the post that Emily was closing," said new co-owner Kim Tabler. "My first thought was, 'There is no cloth service anymore! There is no one to serve these families!' So I called Emily, and we chatted, and it just came up that it was a good idea to make this work out."

The new owners are holding a meet-and-greet on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be at their office on New La Grange Road in St. Matthews.

