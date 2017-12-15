1 person killed, 2 others injured in car vs. train crash in Sell - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person killed, 2 others injured in car vs. train crash in Sellersburg

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person was killed Friday when a car was hit by a train in Sellersburg, Police Chief Russ Whelan said.

Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive. A total of three victims were ejected from the car and transported to University Hospital. The other two victims are currently in surgery.

Witnesses said they heard the train blare its horn and saw it flash its lights, but the SUV never moved.

Police said the train has cameras, and investigators will be reviewing the footage.

