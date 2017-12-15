UPDATE: Police identify man killed, 2 injured in car vs. train c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police identify man killed, 2 injured in car vs. train crash in Sellersburg

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a man who was killed Friday when an SUV was hit by a train in Sellersburg.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive.

Three victims were ejected from the car and transported to University Hospital. 

According to Chief Whelan, Amir Salman, 29, died at the hospital Friday night. 

The vehicle's driver, 26-year-old Mohammad Alanani and the third victim, a female identified as 18-year-old Amaal Shaibi, are both in a coma at the hospital. 

Witnesses said they heard the train blare its horn and saw it flash its lights, but the SUV never moved.

Police said the train has cameras, and investigators will be reviewing the footage.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
