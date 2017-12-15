EMS leaders say signing up for Smart911 could save your life

Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.

Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week.

Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.

Family of Louisville homeless man murdered in 2015 has harsh words for his killer

Sellersburg, Police Chief Russ Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive.

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro Louisville leaders are encouraging residents of Jefferson County to create Smart911 profiles as part of the LENSAlert program, which Mayor Greg Fischer said this will help improve the safety of everyone in the city.

Smart911 is a nationwide database of personal and medical information that can be accessed by 911 operators in any county paying for the service.

“This is another way that we’re working here in Louisville to make this a safer and healthier place to live and to work,” Fischer said.

Smart911 is voluntary and free. So far, 15,000 people in Jefferson County have signed up. Fischer and EMS leaders said Friday the service could help save lives.

The online profile is customizable, so you only provide the information you want. And EMS leaders reassure everyone the information is safe.

“We at 911 cannot look at your information. We cannot query your information until a 911 call is placed from that phone number,” said LMEMS spokesperson Mitchell Burmeister. “All the information in your safety profile is housed by Rave Mobile Safety in their online secure database. They have a top-notch safety team that works 24/7 to make sure all that information is secure.”

City leaders believe the information from these online profiles will help cut down on response time and help provide a more accurate and efficient response.

Here are examples of information you can provide in the profile include:

Medications, health issues, allergies

Emergency contacts

Family member and pet information

House or apartment layouts, access, utilities

People could sign up for Smart911 for the past few months, but there was no way for 911 operators to access that information at first. MetroSafe leaders said they have overcome the technological hurdles and Smart911 profiles are now available to access.

To create a Smart911 profile, click here. Smart911 is part of the LENSAlert program, which allows Metro Louisville to push emergency notifications to citizens. You can sign up online or you can text “LENSAlert” to 67283.

