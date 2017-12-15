Trains will soon pass through Seymour, Indiana, at twice the current speed

Authorities describe the texts as "lewd and explicit" photos of his genitals.

Authorities have identified two men who died after a triple shooting in Valley Station earlier this week.

Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.

Family of Louisville homeless man murdered in 2015 has harsh words for his killer

Sellersburg, Police Chief Russ Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive.

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- With a population of about 20,000 people, the small city of Seymour is criss-crossed with more than a dozen railroad crossings.

And many residents who live near the tracks say their biggest complaint is the noise, but that likely wont' be the biggest problem any longer. Seymour Police learned this year that the Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company will be expanding the number of trains coming through the city.

Seymour typically sees three to five trains a day, but that will soon jump to 15-18 a day.

But that's not the worst of it. The speed of the trains will also increase from 25 mph to 49 mph.

Lamb is left worried about safety issues and wanting to get the word out to the public. Warnings are posted at the crossings, but he said of their 15 north and south crossings, only two are protected with crossing arms.

"If the motoring public is used to a train driving at a certain speed, they've kind of gotten used to it and can think I can make it," Lamb said. "Well now, when they travel almost two times as fast, the likelihood of an accident happening increases drastically."

With no plans at this time for additional crossing arms, Lamb offered simple but important advice.

"Take your time. Don't get in a hurry," he said. "Stop and look both ways, and be careful."

