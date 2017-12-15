Golden Alert issued for 29-year-old autistic Louisville man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Golden Alert issued for 29-year-old autistic Louisville man

Posted: Updated:
Dennis Sutton Dennis Sutton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 29-year-old Louisville man.

Dennis Sutton was last seen near Broadway and Third Street at 6 p.m. Friday. He's about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat with a fur collar, a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and orange and black shoes.

Sutton is autistic and does not speak.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
