UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for 29-year-old autistic Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for 29-year-old autistic Louisville man

Posted: Updated:
Dennis Sutton Dennis Sutton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been canceled for a 29-year-old Louisville man nearly 24-hours after he was reported missing. 

Dennis Sutton was last seen near Broadway and Third Street at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sutton is autistic and does not speak.

The Golden Alert was canceled Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

