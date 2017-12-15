Celebration held at Shelby Park for graduates of music and tech - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Celebration held at Shelby Park for graduates of music and tech program for low-income adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebration was held at Shelby Park on Friday night for adults who are in or have completed the AMPED program.

AMPED, which stands for Academy of Music Production and Education Development, has teamed up with app developer "Interapt" to create a training program to help low-income adults find jobs in the technology industry.

"I guess I'm not surprised at how much talent they have," said Dave Christopher, Executive Director and Founder of AMPED. "I'm surprised that people won't give them the opportunity to prove it. I try not to use the word 'empowered,' because they walk through the door with the power. We just have to give them the resources that they need to realize that power." 

The12-week training program is paid for with grant money. Daytime and nighttime classes are offered three days a week.

Graduates have the opportunity to interview with more than 20 local businesses.

