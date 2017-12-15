LMPD arrests 20-year-old man in connection with homicide in July - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD arrests 20-year-old man in connection with homicide in July

Posted: Updated:
Martice McRae Martice McRae

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in July.

Martice McRae was arrested at 2:30 p.m Friday and charged with the murder of Justin Hauge, who was shot and killed in the 5600  block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.

Detectives said both men were in a car that had been stolen by McRae. While inside the car, McRae pulled out a gun and shot Hague, LMPD said, before pushing him out of the car.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.