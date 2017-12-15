Owner of Waverly Hills Sanatorium says ‘Grinch’ canceled non-pro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owner of Waverly Hills Sanatorium says ‘Grinch’ canceled non-profit's laser light show

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grinch did not steal Christmas, but he canceled a local non-profit's laser light show.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium discovered the laptop that runs the production stolen Friday morning. The computer itself was not worth much, but Charlie Mattingly, the building’s owner, said they lost about $5,000 and hours of work in programming.

“We coordinate the lasers with the projectors with the DMX lighting with the music, and it takes a while,” Mattingly said.

The building's historical society uses the event as a fundraiser to raise money for restorations.

“They stole the show. The Grinch stole Christmas,” said Tina Mattingly, Executive Director of the Waverly Hills Historical Society.

The organization hopes to have a happy ending like in the story of the Grinch.

"If they would bring it back, that would be great," Tina Mattingly said. "But even if they don't, we're not gonna let this break our Christmas spirit."

The sanatorium is trying to get the show back up and running for next weekend. The production also raises money for other local charities.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

