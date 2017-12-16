Police arrest Franklin County, Ky. man for several child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Franklin County man has been arrested on several charges related to child porn.

Marcus Tate, 34, was arrested on Thursday, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.

Officials say Tate was taken into custody after an investigation by the Crimes Against Children Unit. Authorities began investigating Tate after he was allegedly found uploading child porn online, according to police.

Police say investigators searched a home in Frankfort on Thursday. Police also say equipment used in the alleged crime was taken to a state police forensic lab to be examined.

According to authorities, Tate is charged with one count of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of distribution/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Investigators say each felony charge could result in one to five years of prison time, if he's convicted.

Tate is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

The police are continuing to investigate the case.

