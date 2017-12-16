RAW VIDEO | Head coach Archie Miller talks about IU's 80-77 win - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Head coach Archie Miller talks about IU's 80-77 win over Notre Dame in OT

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Head coach Archie Miller addressed reporters after IU's 80-77 win over Notre Dame in overtime. 

You can watch the raw video of the postgame conference with Miller and IU players in the video player above.

WDRB Sports has a crew in Indianapolis, and will have a full report from the Crossroads Classic online and on air. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.