2 Metro Corrections inmates accused of setting fire in jail cell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Corrections inmates are accused of using toilet paper to set a fire inside a jail cell.

According to an arrest report, 44-year-old William McKee used an exposed electrical cord to light a piece of toilet paper on fire. He then passed it underneath his cell door to another inmate, 34-year-old James Adams, who used it to light a plastic chair on fire.

Both men are now charged with arson.

