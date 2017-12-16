2 Metro Corrections inmates accused of setting fire in jail cell - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Metro Corrections inmates accused of setting fire in jail cell

William McKee (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) William McKee (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)
James Adams (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections) James Adams (Photo courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville Metro Corrections inmates are accused of using toilet paper to set a fire inside a jail cell. 

According to an arrest report, 44-year-old William McKee used an exposed electrical cord to light a piece of toilet paper on fire. He then passed it underneath his cell door to another inmate, 34-year-old James Adams, who used it to light a plastic chair on fire. 

Both men are now charged with arson. 

