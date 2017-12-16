New video from episode of 'Live PD' shows moments after ISP troo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New video from episode of 'Live PD' shows moments after ISP trooper was shot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) –  New video shows the intense moments after an Indiana State Trooper was shot in the head.

The suspect's capture and arrest were all caught on camera by the A&E show Live PD.

“We've got a report of an Indiana State Trooper Shot in the head on a traffic stop,” Jeffersonville Police Officer Kasey Cunningham said.

It starts Tuesday night after Indiana State Trooper Morgenn Evans was shot in the head while making a traffic stop.

“Right now EMS is transporting the trooper to the hospital. We're getting ready to come up on where the suspect possibly lives at,” Jeffersonville Police Corporal Rick Ashabranner said.

The shooting sparked a massive manhunt with ISP, Jeffersonville Police, and Clark County Deputies. Law enforcement loaded their weapons in search of the suspect's truck. Once found, officers surrounded the home of 79-year-old Oscar Kays.

“We’ve got open windows. We have a window there on the other side of that tree,” one officer said.

“Move, move, move. We have contact out front. Hands up, put your hands up. He's got a gun, a long gun. Put your hands up. Step away from the gun,” said other officers as they spotted the suspect.

Police repeatedly ordered Kays to put his hands up.

“Go ahead and shoot me. You already shot me once,” Kays said in response. “I didn't do nothing but come up the d--- street and he stopped me. Bunch of s---.”

Police said Evans spotted Kays driving on the wrong side of the road, and were told he failed a field sobriety test before pulling out a handgun.

“We read him his rights, he said state police shouldn't be in Indiana city limits and that he wasn't going to go to jail for DUI so he just shot the trooper in the face,” one of the officers said.

Kays was also shot in the shoulder when Evans fired back. The 79-year-old has no known criminal history.

Officer Evans was released from the hospital the same night.

