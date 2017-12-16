LACETT | Cards can’t miss in NYC win over Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In midtown, the Louisville Cardinals couldn’t miss from downtown.

Playing at Madison Square Garden in New York City Saturday, U of L had its best shooting effort of the season knocking down 14 three’s on 26 attempts in an 81-72 victory over Memphis.

Senior Quentin Snider led the way with 19 points for Louisville who has now won 4 in a row, and 10 straight overall at MSG.

Louisville is back in action Wednesday at home against Albany.

