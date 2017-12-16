LACETT | Cards can’t miss in NYC win over Memphis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Cards can’t miss in NYC win over Memphis

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In midtown, the Louisville Cardinals couldn’t miss from downtown.

Playing at Madison Square Garden in New York City Saturday, U of L had its best shooting effort of the season knocking down 14 three’s on 26 attempts in an 81-72 victory over Memphis.

Senior Quentin Snider led the way with 19 points for Louisville who has now won 4 in a row, and 10 straight overall at MSG.

Louisville is back in action Wednesday at home against Albany.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.