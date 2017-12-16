Louisville Water finishing repairs after massive water main break

Police say Christopher Winstead wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.

Family of Louisville homeless man murdered in 2015 has harsh words for his killer

Some family members, who lived with the mother and son, called the charges “harsh.”

Police say an electrical company was kept in the dark as one of its workers stole nearly a half-million dollars. It's a scheme that left a West Buechel business seeing red.

Ex-employee of West Buechel electrical contracting group charged with embezzling more than $400K

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium discovered the laptop that runs the production stolen Friday morning.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a homicide in July.

Sellersburg, Police Chief Russ Whelan said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Bringham Drive.

UPS said it could not trace the draft’s location.

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four days after millions of gallons of water rushed through Louisville streets, crews are still trying to finish repairs to a water main in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Work at South Clay Street and East Oak Street will continue through the weekend and into next week. Water service was restored Wednesday night.

Louisville Water spokesperson Kelley Dearing-Smith said the company has a low failure rate compared with other cities, and replaces about ten miles of water mains every year.

“We’d like to have about 15 breaks per 100 miles of pipe. Right now, we’re at 14 breaks so we’re already best in class and we’re trying to lower that every year,” Dearing-Smith said.

The company has a total of 600 water main breaks a year, spread out over 4,200 miles of pipes woven under the city.

“We’re in much better shape than a lot of other water utilities. However, you always are looking for more funding to do that,” Dearing-Smith said.

Louisville Water uses a device called PipeDiver to inspect the system.

"That technology that we now have uses robotics, uses sensory devices that can go through these gigantic pipes and tell you what does the wall thickness look like, do we see a potential leak," Dearing-Smith said.

Lilly Ann Cissell lives in the neighborhood, and would like to see even more robotic inspections.

“Just go in there and just evaluate the situation before it erupts again to see if there’s anything that can be done,” Cissell said.

The neighborhood association is holding an insurance claim seminar for people with damage to their homes, Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Shelby Park Community Center.

