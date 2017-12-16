Louisville Water finishing repairs after massive water main brea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Water finishing repairs after massive water main break

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four days after millions of gallons of water rushed through Louisville streets, crews are still trying to finish repairs to a water main in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Work at South Clay Street and East Oak Street will continue through the weekend and into next week. Water service was restored Wednesday night.

Louisville Water spokesperson Kelley Dearing-Smith said the company has a low failure rate compared with other cities, and replaces about ten miles of water mains every year.

“We’d like to have about 15 breaks per 100 miles of pipe. Right now, we’re at 14 breaks so we’re already best in class and we’re trying to lower that every year,” Dearing-Smith said.

The company has a total of 600 water main breaks a year, spread out over 4,200 miles of pipes woven under the city.

“We’re in much better shape than a lot of other water utilities. However, you always are looking for more funding to do that,” Dearing-Smith said.

Louisville Water uses a device called PipeDiver to inspect the system.

"That technology that we now have uses robotics, uses sensory devices that can go through these gigantic pipes and tell you what does the wall thickness look like, do we see a potential leak," Dearing-Smith said.

Lilly Ann Cissell lives in the neighborhood, and would like to see even more robotic inspections.

“Just go in there and just evaluate the situation before it erupts again to see if there’s anything that can be done,” Cissell said.

The neighborhood association is holding an insurance claim seminar for people with damage to their homes, Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Shelby Park Community Center.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.