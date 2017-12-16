Annual Breakfast with Santa held for local kids at Trinity Famil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Annual Breakfast with Santa held for local kids at Trinity Family Life Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas is just over a week away, but Saturday some local kids were able to have breakfast with Santa before his busiest night of the year.

The annual breakfast was held at the Trinity Family Life Center in Louisville.

In addition to breakfast, children were able to play games, get their pictures taken with Santa, and even get an early present.

Various speakers were also there to talk with the children, something Trinity says is important.

"When you have the attention of our young people, the Bible says train up a child in the way he should grow, and when he gets old he won't depart from me. We want to utilize the opportunity to educate our young people at all times," Shenita Rickman, Trinity Family Life Center president, said.

All of the toys and other presents that were given away were donated by community members.

