Louisville group holds vigil for those affected by gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five years after the Sandy Hook Shooting, a Kentucky group held a vigil for those affected by gun violence. 

The Kentucky chapter of Mom's Demand Action remembered the 20 students and six teachers who were killed in the 2012 shooting.

The Louisville event was one of 200 vigils across the country.

The goal of the vigil was to ask lawmakers to do more to End Gun Violence.  

"We know that gun violence is an issue that affects our country, whether it's domestic violence, suicide or homicide. So we wanted to reflect that this is a national crisis," Connie Coartney, with Mom's Demand Action, said. 

Mom's Demand Action says stronger background checks are their number one priority to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

