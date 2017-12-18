Lexie Ratterman - Reporter

Lexie Ratterman joined the WDRB News team in December 2017 as a general assignment reporter.

She is a Louisville native who attended Mercy Academy, then went on to graduate from Western Kentucky University with a degree in broadcast journalism. While in college, Lexie took on several roles at the campus television station NewsChannel 12, including reporter, anchor and news director. She also interned at WDRB and loved the people and the atmosphere there.

She made it a career goal to return to the WDRB newsroom as a reporter. She was thrilled to get the opportunity to return to Louisville after reporting for WDRB’s sister station WAND in Decatur, Ill.

While at WAND, Lexie reported on everything from state politics to a school shooting. She found herself covering stories of national impact, like the funeral of a Navy sailor who was killed in a destroyer crash. She also reported from the Illinois home of the gunman who shot several people during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

In her spare time, Lexie spends time with her family and friends. She is an avid Netflix watcher, a loyal Hilltopper and loves spending time with her dog Mercy. She is thrilled to be back home, but she is even more thrilled to be reporting and telling stories in her hometown. She is most looking forward to meeting new people and telling their stories.

Please share story ideas with her at lratterman@wdrb.com. Keep up with Lexie on social media on Facebook at @LexieRattermanWDRB, Twitter at @LRatterman_WDRB and Instagram at @LexieRattermanNews.

