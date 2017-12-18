Louisville woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from clients of investment firm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from different companies while working at an investment firm.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Sara Burgin admitted to police that she wrote checks totaling at least $120,000 to herself while she was working for Ogden Associates.

Court documents say she wrote several checks against different accounts being handled by the firm. Police say all of the checks were cashed at PLS Check Cashing on Bardstown Road.

Nijel Rosado, an assistant manager at PLS Financial, said Burgin was a regular.

"We know her by name," he said. "When she would come in, we always did a short greeting with her."

Ogden Associates is housed inside a private residence on Woodside Road in Eastern Jefferson County. According to police, the first check was cashed in August for about $1,400 but grew to $10,000 per week.

"They were large amounts!" Rosado said. "Until all of a sudden, one of her checks came back."

Rosado said that was the first red flags.

"As soon as we noticed that something might be off, we immediately did an investigation," he said.

That investigation ended with a phone call to Ogden Associates and LMPD.

"They typically start by taking smaller amounts, they don't get caught by their employers," said Matthew Glass, a retired detective sergeant with LMPD.

Glass specialized in white collar crimes. He speculates that Burgin used the money to feed a habit.

"When you see this kind of money missing, it is either going to feed a drug habit, a gambling habit or someone living extremely beyond their means," he said.

Burgin was arrested Dec. 15. She's being held without bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

