Handmade ornaments at Flame Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Keith Kaiser joined glass artist Brook White at his Flame Run workshop for some one-of-a-kind ornament making.

Flame Run offers guests a chance to create a piece their own blown glass art alongside an artist. When you blow your own glass, you can choose from project templates ranging from ornaments and seasonal decorative objects to glasses and small bowls and vases. The creation can take anywhere from 15-45 minutes to make. Once it's done, it'll need to cool overnight and be picked up the next day.

Reservations are appreciated.

Call: (502) 584-5353

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

