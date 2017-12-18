Elizabethtown woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman has been arrested after police say she hit her boyfriend with a car, then drove away drunk with a 2-year-old in the back seat.

According to an arrest report, it happened Sunday, just before 1 a.m., on Shelby Avenue, just east of South Dixie Boulevard, in Radcliff.

Police say they were called to that location after someone reported that a man had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man on the ground bleeding. According to the arrest report, he had lost all feeling in his hands and feet. He was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Police say they learned that 25-year-old Marissa Broadway, the man's girlfriend, had been driving the vehicle, a white Chevy Cavalier. According to the arrest report, an officer stopped that vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 31 West and Highway 434 for expired registration tags.

Police say Broadway was still driving the car at the time of the traffic stop, and was, "manifestly under the influence of alcohol." According to the arrest report, a 2-year-old was also in the car, improperly secured in a booster seat.

Broadway allegedly admitted to backing up her vehicle and hitting her boyfriend, then driving away, leaving him there so she could go home and sleep. Police say she also told officers that "she had no intent to call for help or call 911 about the events."

Broadway was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance despite the risk of death or serious physical injury, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving without proper registration plates and a booster seat violation.

She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

